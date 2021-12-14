MJ Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances

Today, a digital lottery for MJ was announced for all performances starting tomorrow. MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, is now playing preview performances on Broadway at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre. A limited number of $35 tickets are available today, for performances beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. To enter the lottery, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/mj-ny/

The lottery will be available for all performances and winners will be notified within minutes of the drawing. Lottery opens the day before the performance at 9:00AM and closes at 3:00PM. Winners will have 60 minutes to pay for tickets online with a credit card. Tickets will be delivered via email the day of the performance. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may be partial view.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon box office and at Ticketmaster.com.