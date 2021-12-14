Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Woods Are Expecting Their First Child

Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie Woods have announced they are expecting a baby!

The pair, who are childhood sweethearts, married in 2020.

Jordan's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" starred in Netflix's "Work It." His additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of 'Evan' in "Dear Evan Hansen" and 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live," as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" Jordan also won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" and collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton." Jordan is also an avid gamer and you can catch him streaming on Twitch.