MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cancels December 14 and 15 Performances

Out of an abundance of caution, performances of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway are being cancelled today, Tuesday December 14 and tomorrow, Wednesday December 15 due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company.

The show is expected to resume on Thursday, December 16th at 7:00 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Daily testing of everyone at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre allows the opportunity to isolate anyone who tests positive for the wellness and safety of audiences, cast, crew and theatre staff.



Ticket buyers will be contacted by Telecharge.com for exchanges and refunds.

Tickets can be purchased at www.DoubtfireBroadway.com.