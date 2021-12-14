Karen Olivo & More to Star in Industry Readings of New Musical WE WON'T SLEEP

We Won't Sleep, a new pop musical based on the true story of Jeannette Rankin, America's first congresswoman, will hold industry readings by invitation only in New York City on Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17.



The production features music and lyrics by composer, actress, recording artist and activist Ari Afsar (Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton, "American Idol"), book by America's most produced playwright Lauren M. Gunderson (I And You, The Book of Will), choreography by Yusha-Marie Sorzano (Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre) and direction by Erin Ortman (Real, One Thousand Nights and One Day). Jen Bender is the lead producer.



The world premiere production of We Won't Sleep will be staged from May 31-July 3, 2022 at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA.



We Won't Sleep electrifies the life and history of suffrage activist, social worker and Montanan Jeannette Rankin. Elected to Congress in 1916-three years before white women were granted the right to vote-Jeannette found herself to be the only female voice within the halls of power to vote on women's suffrage. We Won't Sleep heralds one person's radical voice in America's ongoing journey toward equal rights for all and the ongoing fight for voting rights today.