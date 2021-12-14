AIN'T TOO PROUD Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Ain't Too Proud on Broadway has cancelled tonight's performance due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

See the tweet below:

Performances will resume with tomorrow's matinee. pic.twitter.com/iEIO6Mkxqg - Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 14, 2021

It was a sound that would change music history. Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that tells the story of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, everybody knows the Temptations' hits, but Ain't Too Proud brings the rest of the rocky history to life; how the founding members met, the unbelievable heights that they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the country fell into civil unrest.



With a book by Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Des McAnuff, this musical tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, featuring the toe-tapping hits hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and many more.