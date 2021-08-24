Wake Up With BWW 8/24: & JULIET Pre-Broadway Run Announced, ​ BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Pre-Broadway & JULIET and More Announced For Mirvish Upcoming Season

by Stephi Wild

David Mirvish will soon welcome back audiences to all four Mirvish theatres after a closure of 18 months. The return season includes a seven-show Main Season Subscription, a three-show Off-Mirvish Subscription, and the return of two immensely popular hits, Come From Away and Hamilton.. (more...)

2) BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Returns For One Day Only Event Next Month

by Stephi Wild

From Tony Award winning productions, such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Chicago, to shows that have yet to celebrate their opening night, including Six, Girl From The North Country, and the Waitress revival. Broadway is back and LITE FM looks forward to celebrating with Broadway fans from near and far.. (more...)

3) WAITRESS to Honor Nick Cordero With 'Live Your Life' Pie

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld has learned that when Waitress returns to Broadway, the production will paying tribute to original cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away due to COVID early in the pandemic. On stage, there will be a pie on the diner's chalkboard named the 'Live Your Life' pie, named for Cordero's song. . (more...)

4) Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe & Lillias White Will Lead CHICAGO on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler have just announced casting for the Broadway company of CHICAGO, which resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St, NYC) on Tuesday, September 14th. Leading the company will be Bianca Marroquín making her debut in the role of Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn will officially be announced soon, but according to an Instagram post from casting office Stewart/Whitley, Ana Villafañe will play Roxie.. (more...)

5) HARMONY, the New Musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, Comes to New York in 2022

by Stephi Wild

The musical tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.. (more...)

News: Black Theatre United Releases New Deal For Broadway

The Founding Members of Black Theatre United (BTU) announce the release of their historic New Deal For Broadway, establishing industry-wide standards and reforms around Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility & Belonging (EDIAB) with a focus on Black individuals in theatre.

Developed from March through August 2021 in a summit organized by Black Theatre United which included key industry leaders across five working groups - theatre owners, producers, unions, creatives and casting directors - Black Theatre United's New Deal For Broadway is a first of its kind document outlining both short-term reforms to be implemented prior to Broadway's reopening in Fall 2021 and long-term reforms to be implemented in the next 1-3 years.

What we're watching: Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever Talk DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Revised Ending, Filming During COVID, and More

As the world eagerly awaits the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, stars Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever sat down with Entertainment Weekly for a lengthy interview about all things Evan!

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the film will have a revised ending as well as two new songs!

Social Butterfly: Watch Arianna Rosario Takeover Our Instagram!

Gloria herself, Arianna Rosario, took over our Instagram story on August 22 to answer fan questions and give our followers a behind the scenes look at The Muny's production of On Your Feet!

Missed out on all the fun? No worries! Check out the recap below and find out Arianna's favorite number from the show, favorite costume, and more!

