BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Returns For One Day Only Event Next Month

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park will return this year for a one-day-only event, taking place Thursday, September 23.

Broadway fans invited to join 106.7 LITE FM at 11 a.m., with performances running from 12- 2 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances is presented by Mercedes-Benz and Orgain.

From Tony Award winning productions, such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Chicago, to shows that have yet to celebrate their opening night, including Six, Girl From The North Country, and the Waitress revival. Broadway is back and LITE FM looks forward to celebrating with Broadway fans from near and far.

"We are so excited to bring back the annual Broadway in Bryant Park back in its 21st year," said Chris Conley, Program Director of 106.7 LITE FM. "This is a great way to allow New Yorkers a chance to see Broadways up close and personal and give them something to enjoy while we continue to move towards the reopening of New York City."

Broadway in Bryant Park Show Lineup:

Aladdin

Caroline, Or Change

Chicago

Diana The Musical

Girl From The North Country

Mrs. Doubtfire

Six

Stomp

The Lion King

The Phantom of the Opera

Waitress



The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve. For additional details, schedule updates and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com.