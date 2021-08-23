VIDEO: Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever Talk DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Revised Ending, Filming During COVID, and More

As the world eagerly awaits the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, stars Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever sat down with Entertainment Weekly for a lengthy interview about all things Evan!

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the film will have a revised ending as well as two new songs!

Ben got into detail about the updates saying, "For me, the most exciting change is the third act of the film. In the [stage] musical, there's very little closure once Evan confesses to the family. He doesn't have to repent in any real way. We get a sense that he is going to in the future, which obviously makes the musical work in the end, but we don't get to see really what that means. I don't want to give too much away, but there's a whole section in the film where Evan gets to come clean in a meaningful way and go to work to try to make some good based on what he's done and what he's left in his wake, trying to help the family heal in a more healthy way. It ends up being a really, really beautiful, really moving part of the film. That was the part that really got me because it was new."

Ben also revealed that Evan's original New Balance sneakers, which Platt first laced up for the show's out of town production at Arena Stage and wore all through his off-Broadway and Broadway runs, are the same pair of shoes he wears throughout the film.

Get the inside scoop from Ben and Kaitlyn on everything from filming in a pandemic to being roommates, to what fans can expect from the highly anticipated movie musical in the full interview here:

The film will have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2021 as its Opening Night Gala Presentation, before being released in theaters on September 24, 2021, by Universal Pictures.

Platt reprises his role as the title character, Evan Hansen, an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

It was also revealed that two new songs will be included in the film, written by composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. One song is called "Anonymous Ones" and will be sung by the character Alana (played by Amandla Stenberg). The second, for which the title has yet to be revealed, will be sung by Connor (Colton Ryan).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), Dear Evan Hansen is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail," Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.