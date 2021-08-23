Wake Up With BWW 8/23: PASS OVER Reviews, DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Changes, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) VIDEO: Disney on Broadway Stars Align Onstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre

by BroadwayWorld TV

Broadway has been dark for well over a year, but the circle of life will go on! The Lion King and Aladdin will return to Broadway this fall and both companies will welcome back nearly all of the cast members who were performing when Broadway shut down last March, along with exciting fresh faces, including new actors in the starring roles of Simba in The Lion King and Aladdin and Jasmine in Aladdin.

2) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of JERSEY BOYS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Jersey Boys!

3) Micki Grant, Composer, Playwright and Performer, Has Died at Age 92

by Stephi Wild

With the long-running Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, in which she also starred, she became the first woman to win a Grammy Award for the score of a Broadway musical. She also received Tony nominations for book, music, and lyrics. Another Grammy nomination for the score (with Alex Bradford) of Your Arms Too Short to Box with God followed, as well as another Tony nomination for the score of Working.

4) VIDEO: Jose Llana Performs 'You Raise Me Up' as Part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

by Stage Tube

An all new excerpt has been released by Lincoln Center from Jose Llana's special concert for the Philippine Nurses Association of America, performed in Damrosch Park earlier this summer.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

Review Roundup: PASS OVER Opens on Broadway; What Are the Critics Saying?

Pass Over officially opened on Broadway last night, August 22, after beginning previews on August 4 at the August Wilson Theatre. This marks the first play to begin performances, and open, on Broadway since the theater shutdown began.

Read all of the reviews!

What we're geeking out over: Ben Platt Reveals DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Have a Rewritten Ending and Two New Songs

As the world eagerly awaits the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt has revealed some details about what fans can expect!

He has revealed that some changes have been made for the upcoming movie, including a revised ending, that allegedly holds Evan more accountable for his actions than was seen in the stage version.

"We see this kid do all these things and tell all these lies in real time, so we need to see the redemption and the forgiveness and the repentance," Platt said. "Watching Evan do the work to figure out who Connor was and heal the family in a much healthier, more removed way, and see him take a breath and heal outside of the trauma he's experienced, is really, really effective."

What we're watching: 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' From HELLO, DOLLY! Featured in New Google Ad

Broadway fans may hear a familiar tune when they watch the new Google ad, celebrating six months since NASA's Perseverance Rover has been on Mars.

The ad features an audio clip of "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from the 1969 film adaptation of Hello, Dolly! with vocals from Michael Crawford.

Crawford responded to the ad, tweeting, "I'm so proud to be associated with NASA and I can't believe that this HELLO, DOLLY! vocal is 52 years old!"

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Rannells, who turns 43 today!

Rannells most recently appeared in the revival of The Boys In The Band on Broadway.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.

Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George II in Hamilton.

He has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.

In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period.

On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!