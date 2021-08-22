Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of JERSEY BOYS

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

John Lloyd Young

John Lloyd Young was the original Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, a role which earned him the 2006 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. After leaving Jersey Boys in 2007, Young went on to star in the Hollywood Bowl's Les Miserables as Marius in 2008, and appeared on the TV show Glee! Young released his debut album "My Turn..." in 2012. That same year, Young reprised his role as Frankie Valli in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys. In 2014, Young made his West End Theatre debut in the musical's London production. He went on to take on the role of Frankie Valli once more in Clint Eastwood's 2014 film adaptation of Jersey Boys!

In 2013, Young was appointed by President Barack Obama to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. He resigned from the President's Committee in August, 2017, while President Trump was in office.

John Lloyd Young is a lauded concert performer, having played The White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Mar-a-Lago, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Country Club, New York's Café Carlyle, Feinstein's in NY and San Francisco, Radio City Music Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and New Year's Eve in Times Square.

Christian Hoff

Christian Hoff was the original Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, a role which won him the "Best Featured Actor in a Musical" Tony award in 2006. Following Jersey Boys, Hoff joined the group The Midtown Men, which consists four former cast members of Jersey Boys who perform music from the 1960s. On stage, Hoff went on to appear in the 2006 Broadway revival of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the 2008 Roundabout revival of Pal Joey and more!

On screen, Hoff has appeared in All My Children Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Ugly Betty, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more. Hoff holds the world record for "Most Character Voices in an Audio Book" for Tell Me How You Love the Picture, performing 241 separate voices.

Daniel Reichard

Daniel Reichard was the original Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys! Following Jersey Boys, Reichard went on to star as Candide in Leonard Bernstein's "Candide" at the New York City Opera, and as Emmet in the world premiere of the musical version of Jim Henson's "Emmet Otter's Jugband Christmas" at the Goodspeed Opera House. As a concert singer, Daniel has had sold-out engagements at New York City's Joe's Pub, Metropolitan Room and Ars Nova. Other concert appearances include Symphony Space, The Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater, BB Kings, Town Hall, Firebird and the Cutting Room, as well as appearances with the Arkansas and Grand Rapids Symphonies. He can be seen as Frankie in the 2009 film version of the musical "Forever Plaid." Reichard is also a member of The Midtown Men, alongside Christian Hoff!

J. Robert Spencer

J. Robert Spencer starred as the original Nick Massi in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys! Spencer went on to star in the original Broadway company of Next to Normal in 2009, for which he received a Tony Award nomination as Best Actor in a Musical. Spencer had also previously starred in the Arena Stage production in 2008 and received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Non-Resident Production. Spencer starred as Abraham Lincoln in the 2014 New York Musical Theatre Festival production of Bayonets of Angst, and was awarded a New York Musical Theatre Festival Award for Excellence for "Outstanding Individual Performance."

Spencer went on to form his own company, "7 Spencer Productions", for which he produces, writes, directs and acts in films. On screen, Spencer has appeared in Farm Girl in New York, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lost on Purpose, and more.

Jennifer Naimo

Jennifer Naimo was the original Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys! Following Jersey Boys, Naimo went on to lead an industry reading of THE MOST MISERABLE CHRISTMAS TREE alongside Jimmy Smagula and Renee Marino in 2014. In 2018, Naimo joined ROCKERS WEST OF BROADWAY, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with Southern California's best band, Calphonics.

On screen, Naimo has appeared in Nip/Tuck, The Closer, Annie Claus Is Coming to Town, Speechless and more.

Peter Gregus

Peter Gregus starred as the original Bob Crewe in Jersey Boys! Following Jersey Boys, Gregus went on to appear in the The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas 2006 Broadway revival, the 2017 Theater for the New City production of UP THE RABBIT HOLE, the national tour of A Bronx Tale in 2018 and more! On screen, Gregus has appeared in Halston, Mem 39, Show Me a Hero, The Boys Who Brunch and more!

Mark Lotito

Mark Lotito starred as Gyp DeCarlo in the original Broadway production of Jersey Boys! Following Jersey Boys, Lotito went on to star in 59E59Theaters' Smart Blonde in 2019, alongside The luminous Andréa Burns, Andrea Bianchi, and Jonathan Spivey. Lotito went on to appear in the 59E59 Theaters Off Broadway premiere of TECH SUPPORT alongside Ryan Avalos, Leanne Cabrera, Lauriel Friedman, and Margot White. In 2020, Lotito joined the world premiere production of the Off-Broadway play Drift at New World Stages, which opened in previews prior to closing due to the Broadway shutdown.

Michael Longoria

Michael Longoria originated the role of Joe Pesci in Jersey Boys! He then went on to take over the role of Frankie Valli. Following Jersey Boys, Longoria he went on to perform on screen in "Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince", The US Open and the "America's Got Talent", season nine finale with Susan Boyle and Shakira, and more.

In 2010, Longoria starred as Emmett in the 2010 Off-Broadway production of Cirque du Soleil: Banana Shpeel. In 2017, he starred in the original Off-Broadway production of The View UpStairs as Freddy.

As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has performed at New York City's CB's Gallery, Cutting Room, Joe's Pub, The Knitting Factory, and Caroline's on Broadway. Longoria is also a member of The Midtown Men alongside Christian Hoff and Daniel Reichard.

Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr starred as the original Norm Waxman in Jersey Boys! Kehr went on to star in Billy Elliot on Broadway in 2008! Kehr's film credits include Clint Eastwood's film adaptation of Jersey Boys, Wall Street, Chaplin with Robert Downey Jr and more. His television credits include, House of Cards, Gotham, Quantico, Tales of The City, Z-The Beginning of Everything and Inventing Anna. Kehr has performed on the Tonight Show, David Letterman, Good Morning America, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Oscars.

Donnie Kehr is also a singer-songwriter, musician and producer, who co-founded the band Urgent.



Kehr's Directing and Producing credits include "Rockers on Broadway" New York Concert Series, The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert of The Who's T'ommy on Broadway, and the opening ceremonies for the 2009 Maccabi Games at Madison Square Garden. In 2013, he received a Best Director of a musical nomination at The Midtown International Theatre Festival in 2013. Kehr is currently the Creator and Executive Producer of The Greatest Piano Men.

Erica Piccininni

Erica Piccininni was the original Lorraine in Jersey Boys! Following Jersey Boys, Piccininni went on to star in the Off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks as Luisa. Piccininni went on to appear as Lorraine in Clint Eastwood's film adaptation of Jersey Boys. On screen, she has appeared in Hart of Dixie, Mad Men, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Station 19, Lethal Weapon, The Magicians and more!

Sara Schmidt

Sara Schmidt was the original Francine Valli in Jersey Boys. On stage, Schmidt has taken part on MST BROADWAY CABARET, ROCKERS ON BROADWAY and more!