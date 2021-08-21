VIDEO: 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' From HELLO, DOLLY! Featured in New Google Ad

Broadway fans may hear a familiar tune when they watch the new Google ad, celebrating six months since NASA's Perseverance Rover has been on Mars.

The ad features an audio clip of "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from the 1969 film adaptation of Hello, Dolly! with vocals from Michael Crawford.

Crawford responded to the ad, tweeting, "I'm so proud to be associated with NASA and I can't believe that this HELLO, DOLLY! vocal is 52 years old!"

Check out the full video below!

This isn't the first time the song has been used in a space-related context. It was also featured as the opening song in the 2008 Disney Pixar film WALL-E. In the film, the title character, a robot named WALL-E, watches an old VHS tape of the musical and dances along.

The film Hello, Dolly! is based on the 1964 Broadway musical of the same name. Along with Crawford, the film stars Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau, Danny Lockin, Tommy Tune, Fritz Feld, Marianne McAndrew, E. J. Peaker and Louis Armstrong.

Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in The Phantom of the Opera earning him critical recognition including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award. His other West End credits include Barnum, Flowers For Algernon, Billy, The Woman in White, and The Wizard of Oz. Most recently, Crawford returned to the West End stage, starring in the musical The Go-Between, which played a limited run at the Apollo Shaftesbury Theater.

Crawford also made a mark with his vocal performance on Phantom, 1987's world-wide hit London cast recording. Other recordings include: the RIAA platinum-certified Michael Crawford Performs Andrew Lloyd Webber; Michael Crawford in Concert, the companion album to his dual Emmy-nominated PBS special; On Eagle's Wings, a collection of sacred songs that were a hit on Billboard's Contemporary Christian chart; and the companion album to EFX, which debuted in Las Vegas with Crawford in the high-profile starring role.

Crawford's numerous screen and stage credits range from the acclaimed film version of Hello Dolly and his much-touted performance in the London staging of Flowers for Algernon to his much-loved character in the 1970's British sit-com Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. The story of Crawford's varied and distinguished 40-year career was told with the release of Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied With String, his autobiography which traces the road from his World War II-era youth to his film work alongside John Lennon and Steve McQueen and his years as the original Phantom.