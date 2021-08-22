VIDEO: Jose Llana Performs 'You Raise Me Up' as Part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

An all new excerpt has been released by Lincoln Center from Jose Llana's special concert for the Philippine Nurses Association of America, performed in Damrosch Park earlier this summer.

In the video, watch Llana perform a moving rendition of "You Raise Me Up". Check out the full performance in the video below!

Jose Llana most recently starred as The King on Broadway and in the US Tour of The King and I. He appeared as Orsino in the Public Theater's production of Twelfth Night, as well as in the company's production of Here Lies Love. Broadway: Wonderland, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, original Chip Tolentino (Drama Desk Award); Wang Ta in Flower Drum Song; Angel in RENT; Jessie-Lee in Streetcorner Symphony; and Lun Tha in The King and I. Off-Broadway: Adam in the World Premiere of Joe diPietro's Falling For Eve at the York, Gabey in On the Town and Adam Guettel's Saturn Returns, both at The Public Theater. Regional: Martin Guerre (Guillaume, Guthrie Theater), Ballad of Little Jo (Steppenwolf Theater, Jefferson Nom.), Candide (Prince Theater, Barrymore Nom.) and as El Gato in the World Premiere of Wonderland (Straz & Alley Theater). Workshops: Frank Wildhorn's Havana, Melchior in Spring Awakening (Sundance Lab) and Honor (Prospect), among others. TV/film: Sex and the City and Hitch. Cast albums and solo album, VIVA Philippines label.