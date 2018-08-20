BWW Interview: SPRING AWAKENING Alum, Emily Kinney, Talks New Album 'Oh, Jonathan'- Out Aug. 24!

Spring Awakening alum, singer-songwriter, and actress, Emily Kinney, (The Walking Dead, Masters of Sex) has been hard at work on her new album, 'Oh, Jonathan" out this August. This soulful and authentic artist has poured life experiences relating to love, loss, and growth into her music that takes listeners on an important journey.

With the release of "Mermaid Song" last fall, Ms. Kinney continues to dive into the depths of relationships with tunes such as "Boy Band Hero" -- brimming with heartfelt lyrics that explore the process of self-discovery and coming to own your truth.

BroadwayWorld had the unique opportunity to catch up with the talented Ms. Kinney before the album's release and learn more about the inspiration behind the music; her personal influences; and how music connects us all on a soul level.

Can you talk a little bit about the inspiration behind the new album?

I wanted to take a little time after my last record to experiment and try out different sounds. Working with Ben [Greenspan] has been a great opportunity to bring in some new material.

After "Mermaid Song" was released last fall, I was able to take a closer look at what relationships are all about and finding my own identity. Much of that was prompted by an on-and-off relationship and what I learned from that experience.

Getting the opportunity to play with my band really helped to weave the lyrics and melodies and bring the songs to life. I'm so excited to share what we've been working on!

Who are some of your personal musical influences?

The types of music I like are so varied. Some of my influences include Regina Spektor, Pearl Jam, as well as country artists, like Kacey Musgraves and Courtney Marie Andrews. You also can't forget about the greats like Hank Williams.

Ultimately, I love music that provides the space for you to soak into the deeper messages and capture truthful moments.

What do you feel is your purpose with creating music and sharing your journey with others?

I love being able to write and share my own experiences with others. It's a cathartic way to sort through my own feelings and side of the story. In life, you don't always have the chance to say how you feel, but music helps you express how you got through those challenging times of growth.

Do you have any words of advice about speaking your truth?

Never be afraid to get your words out - first and foremost for yourself. It'll help paint a picture of clarity that will offer the peace you need to move forward.

Photo courtesy of Shore Fire Media

