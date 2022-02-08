BWW Interview: Kimberly Marable Talks HADESTOWN National Tour

The incredibly talented Kimberly Marable, who graced the stage as a member of the original Broadway cast of Hadestown, is now making her way across the country as Persephone in Hadestown's First National Tour!

The first North American tour of Hadestown is set to perform in Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Reno and more, with its next stop in Philadelphia. The tour will be at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus from Wednesday, February 9 - Sunday, February 20!

BroadwayWorld spoke with Kimberly Marable about what the character of Persephone has taught her, her favorite moment in the show, and much more.

You were an original cast member of Hadestown on Broadway, how has it been for you now starring in the First National Tour?

It's been super exciting. Being in the Broadway company really was a fantastic experience for me because I'd never opened a show before. And to be able to do so with a show as beautiful, and moving, and artistic, and though-provoking as this was really a gift. To be able to contribute creatively and really tell the story in its original iteration was fantastic as an artist. And I have to say that being on the tour is equally as wonderful because the show is epic enough to be able to hold different casts, and bands, and crews, and people to tell this beautiful story.

So, while it's an entirely different set of people, really it's only me and our musical director, Cody Owen Stine, who are coming from the Broadway company to the touring company, it's really been a fantastic experience to watch this group of artists tell this fantastic story. The same material, same score, same everything, and watch this story unfold, and experience it unfolding with new voices. It's really beautiful.

On that note, what has it been like working with this cast?

It's been a dream! It's been really great! It's been really cool to watch people artistically find their version of Eurydice, or their version of Hades, or Hermes, or even their version of Worker 1, which was the role I originated. So, it's really cool. And then, just as human beings, this is a really lovely group of people that I feel very fortunate to be able to travel the country with. There is a lot of love. A lot of art, a lot of love, and fun times.

That's wonderful to hear. So, now you're playing Persephone. What has this character taught you while you've been playing her?

Many things. Character-wise, I will say two of many things. The first is that there is joy everywhere, even in the darkest places, whether physically dark like hell or Hadestown, or metaphorically dark. There is always a kernel of joy that can be found, and love that can be retained and remembered, and can grow. And also that it is never too late to stand up for what is right. Persephone, she's described often as Hades' wife, a party girl, and she's so much more than that. She's empathetic, she's caring. She does like to have a good time, but also there are some coping mechanisms going on there. And trying to find the balance of joy and also getting to the root of what the issues might be.

I think in this particular story, Persephone finds the young lovers, and has followed their journey from the beginning, being one of the gods who can go from the world of the living to the underworld. Persephone and Hades' relationship explains the seasons, most of the year I spend above ground, which represents the spring and the summer, and then the other half I spend down below, which represents the fall and the winter. And when I come up for spring and summer, I watch our young lovers fall in love and how devoted they are to each other, and I am given the opportunity in act two to be able to advocate for them, and to appeal to my husband about why this way that we are doing things may not be the best way for the sake of humanity. I'm really inspired by that, and I think that those are small lessons that I can take in every day. Among many more, like be healthy, drink your water, wear green, I don't know!

I love it. Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Oh, I have too many! One of the numbers that I love doing, it's fun and kooky and heartbreaking, it sort of encompasses everything Persephone is, the act two opener, Our Lady of the Underground. It's a solo Jazz number, and you get to let it rip. It's really cool, both from the acting and singing perspective. And as far as musically, the band is everything! I just love getting to make music with these folks and these are some really fantastic musicians that we travel with. It just makes me want to be a better artist!

That's the best when you're truly inspired by the people you're creating with. How has it felt to be back on stage in front of a live audience during this time, and after all this time?

It's been really magical. I'm glad that you phrased the question that way because we are still very much in this time, and so, from a health perspective, it's really comforting to look out into the audience and see a bunch of masked faces, knowing that we're here together, taking care of each other. And the other thing is exactly that, we are all here together, and I think that as an artist, but also as a human being, that is the one thing that we all have been missing, is the opportunity to be together in community, and to tell stories, and to laugh together, and to cry together, and hear beautiful music, hear music that makes you want to dance. I'm just really appreciative that we are able to do that after so long. And to be able to do that and continue to that, and share an emotional journey and artistic journey together. That's really special.

The tour's next stop is in Philadelphia. You taught a guest lecture series at Drexel, are you excited to perform here?

I am so excited to be in Philadelphia! Drexel is a really a fantastic school, and I am just so excited to meet my students in person. My foray with Drexel was very much virtual, and that presented its own challenges, but also allowed me to get to know a variety of students. They don't have a musical theatre program, but they do have wonderful resources, and the students are just so passionate about the theatre and musical theatre in particular. I'm excited to share this story with them, but also to be able to come back and see what they are up to because they were always doing something! Even when it was all virtual. So I'm excited to see what they are up to now.

What would you like to say to audience members who are planning to see the National Tour of Hadestown?

Hold on to your seats! You are in for a surprising and beautiful and-this is so corny- but, a hell-raising ride! Seriously, it is such a fantastic show, and I'm just excited to share it with everyone. We hadn't even been open a year yet in New York when everything happened, so I'm just so excited that people will finally get to experience this tale that's thousands of years old, told anew and told again. You will definitely go home with a lot to think about, and a song in your heart.