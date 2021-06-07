BWW Interview: Javier Muñoz Talks MONUMENTS, HEIGHTS, & EUREKA

Javier Muñoz, a cast member of Broadway's "In the Heights" since its first table read in 2005 who assumed the role of Usnavi in 2009, appears onscreen in the indie comedy-drama "Monuments," which opened in theaters on a limited basis June 4.

BroadwayWorld caught up with the "Heights" and "Hamilton" star via Email to talk about his role in "Monuments," his experience creating roles alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, his new role as a voice actor, and the ways he navigated the pandemic as a person and as a performer.

Tell me a little about "Monuments!" How did this character challenge you, and how was it fun and exciting?

I love Howl. He is not too complex of a guy! Everything with him is right on the surface; he says what he means; he journeys scene to scene just lighting things on fire and being as big an obstacle as he can be for Ted which was so much fun to explore. Jack, our director, generously gave us room to genuinely play! Plus every day on set, with this truly beautiful crew and fellow cast, was laughter and joy and that is not always the case. Yes we definitely worked hard but it was always joyful, collaborative work and I think that shows through every aspect of the film.

How were you inspired artistically by the film?

I'm primarily a stage actor so any time I get to spend on set is always an adventure ride for me. I love it so much, it forces me to create differently, to think differently, to listen and respond in ways that are slightly different than what the stage requires. There is a different genuineness and honesty that the camera requires which I love exploring and creating within. Finding the weight of Howl, his voice, his walk, his reasons, were exciting to discover. You ask what inspired me artistically and it was truly finding where and how the character lived in me.

How has the last year-and-change looked for you as a performer in the pandemic?

You know, I feel like a miracle happened for me. This time, last year, like so many other artists in theatre and Film/tv, our health insurance plans were expiring. For me, with my health conditions, that was absolutely terrifying. I could not see how I was going to be able to afford my medication and quarterly doctor visits out of pocket. At one point I was planning to leave NYC and move in with my two closest friends who have a house in NJ just so I could figure out how to afford my medical costs. Miraculously, and I really mean that, I was cast in a Disney animated series called Eureka to voice a main character. This job saved everything. Literally. With a little planning from my amazing agent along with Disney, I was able to meet the earnings criteria to remain under the SAG/AFTRA plan and I was saved. Disney also sent me equipment so I could work from home and that equipment allowed me to say yes to a number of other jobs throughout the year. This one gig provided me with everything I needed to maintain my health coverage and an income throughout the pandemic. I was able to finish recording vocals for the In The Heights film, to record vocals for an upcoming animated feature called Vivo, to record vocals for a third animated film, to perform for a multitude of virtual concerts, and all of this saved me, all from one job. I call this a miracle.

What has been your biggest outlet as we've all experienced the relative silence and stillness of the past year?

I have to say that my biggest outlet was not a creative one. Here in NYC life moves a mile a minute. Everything needs to get done yesterday. I'm born and raised here so this pace is in my bones. When this pandemic hit, my biggest outlet was to surrender, surrender to the silence and the stillness. At first I felt like I was going bonkers, but the more I stopped fighting our reality, the more I found that this was exactly the balance I needed. Going forward, I hope to carry this with me. This time has taught me that I sacrifice myself, my health, my well being, far too much for my work. There can be a better balance to make sure my self care gets as much attention as my creative life. I learned a whole new way of being gentle with myself and I want to carry all of this with me as we return to our lives now.

Tell me a little about your connection to "In The Heights!" What excites you about the upcoming film adaptation?

In The Heights was my first Broadway show. I joined the development process of that musical in 2005, went off Broadway with it and then to Broadway. That was also my first lead role, as Usnavi when Lin departed the show. This musical, in my life, is the beginning of everything. Not only did this bring me to Broadway but this is how Lin and I met and where we discovered the unique way in which we work. This foundation is what led to us creating the role of Hamilton together. Heights introduced me to a family, mi familia. These folks are still in my life. We all remain close to this day. We celebrate weddings and birthdays together still. We celebrate the births of children and honor those who have passed. We are still a family. This shows has been an endless gift.

What excites me most about this film is the representation. I will never forget meeting audiences at the stage door who felt seen for the first time, who brought their abuelas and entire families, who held flags in their seats during Carnaval del Barrio out of pride. This film is going to reach far and wide and make space for Brown and Black POC. This film celebrates us. This film honors our families. This film honors our language, our food, our culture. This film brings joy and dignity and pride. This film is family. Excited is too small a word for how I feel about this film. This is momentous.

Is there anything else you have coming up that we should be excited about?

So you know already that Eureka will premiere later this year. I also voice characters on episodes of Fungies and Central Park. I have the fastest little cameo at the end of the Heights film, blink and you'll miss me but that was the best filming day ever! I also sing in that vocal ensemble of the film, along with many of my original Broadway family. Monuments of course was just released in select theatres and goes to VOD soon. There is another indie due out called Three Months that I wrapped literally days before lockdown started. So yes, a few things I really loved doing are headed your way!

