BWW Flashback: Victor Garber Attends a 1990s Broadway Opening!

Four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award nominee Victor Garber will return to Broadway in the role of Horace Vandergelder in Hello, Dolly! tonight, January 20. Garber joins Bernadette Peters who will be taking on the title role in the iconic Broadway classic.

Hello, Dolly! marks Mr. Garber's first Broadway musical appearance since his devilish turn in the 1994 revival of Damn Yankees, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He also appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Arcadia, the Tony Award-winning Best Play, Art, Noises Off, Deathtrap, and the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sweeney Todd. He starred in the world premiere of Assassins and the City Center Encores! production of Follies. On television, Mr. Garber received three Emmy nominations for the spy drama "Alias," as well as nominations for "Frasier," "Will & Grace," and "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows."

As Garber prepares for his next Broadway bow, check out this flashback photo of him attended a Broadway opening in 1990!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



