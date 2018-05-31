Photo Coverage: ANGELS IN AMERICA Star Andrew Garfield Celebrates His Sardi's Portrait!

This week, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Angels in America, Andrew Garfield, celebrated a Broadway milestone with the unveiling of his very own Sardi's portrait. The event was presided over by none other than Garfield's luminous co-star, theatre legend Nathan Lane! BroadwayWorld was on hand to check out the festivities, see the photos from the event below!

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who can currently be seen starring as Prior Walter in the hit National Theatre's production of Angels in America directed by Tony Award-winning Marianne Elliott.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

Photos by Walter McBride.



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane portrait



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Nathan Lane



Andrew Garfield



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Nathan Lane



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield and Max Klimavicius



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield and Max Klimavicius



Andrew Garfield and Max Klimavicius



Andrew Garfield and Max Klimavicius



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield and Max Klimavicius



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane



Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane



Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane



Tim Levy, Andrew Garfield and Jordan Roth



Andrew Garfield attends the Sardi's portrait unveiling for Andrew Garfield at Sardi's on May 31, 2018 in New York City.



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield portrait