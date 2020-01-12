BWW Flashback: THE SOUND INSIDE Wraps Up Broadway Run Today
The Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside wraps up its run today at Studio 54, following 37 previews and 100 regular performances. The new psychological drama is written by Pulitzer prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), and stars Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman.
A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play.
Before the company takes their final bows today, let's take a look back at the show's journey so far...
Before Broadway, Adam Rapp's new play opened at Williamstown Theatre Festival in summer 2018.
In May 2019, it was announced that the show would transfer to Broadway in the fall.
Parker and Hochman began rehearsals for Broadway in late summer.
Previews officially began on September 14...
And the company celebrated opening night on October 17, 2019.
