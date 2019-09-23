Up On The Marquee: THE SOUND INSIDE Comes to Broadway

The Sound Inside is currently in previews on Broadway, starring Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker.

Written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), the play is set to open on October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Check out photos of the marquee below!

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Daniel Kluger(Original Music & Sound Design) and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



