BWW Flashback: Remembering Doreen Montalvo
The stage and screen star passed away at the age of 56.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported on Saturday, stage and screen actor Doreen Montalvo has died at age 56. The news came after Montalvo suffered a stroke earlier this month.
Montalvo has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights as the "Bolero Singer" as well as in On Your Feet. Her Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Giant (Public Theater), Flashdance, In The Heights, On Your Feet, and more. Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which only ran for three performances before the Broadway shutdown began in March. She played the role of Janet Lundy, a role she originated in the pre-Broadway production in Seattle.
On television and film, Montalvo has been seen in "Smash," AMC, "One Life to Live," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," and "Elementary."
Today, we remember Doreen with a small collection of her past performances.
Doreen sings at the Metropolitan Room:
Doreen sings at the In the Heights reunion concert:
Doreen sings at New York Botanical Garden:
Doreen sings "I Know Him So Well":
