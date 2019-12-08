BWW Flashback: BETRAYAL Concludes Broadway Run Today
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Betrayal on Broadway, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold will conclude its limited engagement today, December 8, after playing 22 previews and 109 regular performances.
This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.
With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. The complexities of the human heart are explored in this, "the greatest, and the most moving, of all Pinter's plays" (The Telegraph).
Before the company takes their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey so far!
Before Broadway, Jamie Lloyd's production of Betrayal opened in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre in March 2019.
In June 2019, it was announced that the full cast would bring the play back to Broadway later in the year.
The company reunited to begin rehearsals for Broadway in August.
Previews officially began at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on August 14, 2109...
And the cast celebrated opening night on September 5.
