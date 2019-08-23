Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway

Betrayal, the sold-out London hit starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox comes to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement.

Direct from a standing-room-only hit run in London, Betrayal is the story of an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse - from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark. Starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers), Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) in their Broadway debuts, this stunning production features the daring vision of one of the UK's most acclaimed directors.

Check out photos of the show's marquee below!

Betrayal is now playing Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). Performances began Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The show will officially open Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.