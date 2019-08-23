Betrayal 2019
Click Here for More Articles on Betrayal 2019

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway

Aug. 23, 2019  

Betrayal, the sold-out London hit starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox comes to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement.

Direct from a standing-room-only hit run in London, Betrayal is the story of an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse - from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark. Starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers), Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) in their Broadway debuts, this stunning production features the daring vision of one of the UK's most acclaimed directors.

Check out photos of the show's marquee below!

Betrayal is now playing Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). Performances began Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The show will officially open Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • In The Spotlight: BAT OUT OF HELL'S Andrew Polec and Lena Hall
  • Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
  • Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Times Square With New Billboard
  • Photo Flashback: Remembering Hal Prince
  • Photo Coverage: Ben Rimalower Brings PATTI ISSUES Back to The Green Room 42