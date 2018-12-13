BWW Flashback: A Look Back at Aaron Sorkin's Best Scenes

There are two kinds of people: those who say The West Wing is the greatest television series ever written and those who are wrong (and they can stand there in their wrongness and be wrong). The mastermind behind the series is, of course, Aaron Sorkin, diving into a run on Broadway with his revamped adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird.

We're taking a look back at some of Sorkin's best scenes from his work in television and film. Take a scroll below to see some of the best of the best from The West Wing, Sports Night, The Newsroom and more!

Starting with the classics, one of Sorkin's most memorable scenes on The West Wing featured President Bartlet walking up the aisle of a cathedral in mourning of his secretary Mrs. Landingham, questioning his faith, and cursing a God he couldn't love.

Catching the President on a slightly better day, Bartlet takes on a radio host who uses religion to judge others.

Jeff Daniels stars in To Kill A Mockingbird filling the historic shoes of Atticus Finch, but before he followed Sorkin to the stage, he starred in The Newsroom. His character opened the series with an iconic speech in answer to the question, 'What makes America the greatest country in the world?'

(Don't forget to give a wave to Tony-winner David Cromer in the clip below!)

While the word 'sports' in the title might send some theatre fans running, give Sorkin's Sports Night a chance. The series follows the employees of a sports news channel as they navigate life and office politics. It also features classic Sorkin repartee as well as Joshua Malina who would go on to join the cast of The West Wing.

Molly's Game was based on the true story of Molly Bloom who went from world class skier to poker mogul to convicted felon. Sorkin's snap is as clear as can be in the film's opening scene.

And finally, one of Sorkin's most famous monologues, still quoted in conversation to this day. A Few Good Men was released in 1992, the story of legal upset within the military. It demonstrates just how Sorkin became one of the greatest writers of our time. That's the truth, here's hoping you can handle it.

