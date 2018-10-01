BWW Exclusive: Watch a Preview of Linda Lavin's Guest Appearance on MADAM SECRETARY

Linda Lavin will guest star in the season five premiere of Madam Secretary, which airs on October 7th. Lavin will play June, a veteran White House staffer, who used to be Russell Jackson's (Zeljko Ivankek) most trusted aide. She steps out of retirement for a couple of weeks when her hand-picked successor goes on vacation, and she's a maddeningly sharp, maddeningly quick woman who's expert at summarizing a situation "fairly" -- until a minute later when you finally feel that stiletto going in your side. Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) works closely with June in the episode.

On the fifth season premiere of MADAM SECRETARY, In the aftermath of a deadly attack on the White House, Elizabeth tries to keep a major nuclear disarmament deal from falling apart while a manhunt for the attackers brings D.C. to a halt. For advice, Elizabeth turns to former secretaries of state (guest starring as themselves) Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell.

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics' and Helen Hayes Awards, for her performance in BROADWAY BOUND in 1987. She is a five-time Tony nominee for her roles in THE LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE, and most recently, COLLECTED STORIES.

She was a two-time Golden Globe winner for her role as Alice on the TV show "Alice". Most recently she was seen off-Broadway in OUR MOTHER'S BRIEF AFFAIR, and OTHER DESERT CITIES, for which she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

Her recent film credits include roles in "The Back-Up Plan" and "Wanderlust."

