BWW Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Perform 'Say It Ain't So, Joe' on SNOWPIERCER

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Lena Hall's first scene on TNT's Snowpiercer! In the exclusive clip Daveed Diggs' character Layton is introduced to the mysterious night car and he watches a stunning performance by Hall's character Miss Audrey.

Watch below!

In the second episode, Layton (Diggs) uses his new position as train detective to investigate the murder while gathering intel for the revolution on the side. Meanwhile, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) faces a resource crisis, with potentially drastic consequences for the entire train.

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs star in this adaptation on class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival playing out amongst the remnants of humanity - who inhabit a perpetually moving train with 1001 cars that circles the globe. This television adaptation is based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar Winner Bong Joon Ho.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church). Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) has been elevated to series regular for season two.

Don't miss new episodes of Snowpiercer Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on TNT!

