BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Vereen Sing from THANKFUL: An Album for Jerad Bortz
The album is now available for pre-order on iTunes!
BroadwayWorld is excited to join forces with Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels to present THE THANKFUL PROJECT. The six-part series, hosted by Ben Cameron, will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, THANKFUL: An Album for Jerad Bortz. The song will be made available for purchase on iTunes immediately following the episode release.
The album is now available for pre-order on iTunes and will officially be released on Friday, November 27.
Executive produced by Lynn Pinto of Rock-it Science Records and co-produced by Steven Skeels, THANKFUL presents 22 original songs written by Skeels and features an impressive lineup of singers, arrangers, orchestrators and musicians. All participants donated their time and award-winning skills to help raise funds for Jerad's ongoing medical needs, and a portion of proceeds will go to The Actors Fund of America and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). The organizations supported Bortz after a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.
Today, enjoy a conversation with the great Ben Vereen, who performs "For Today" and click here to pre-order the album today!
From This Author BroadwayWorld TV
