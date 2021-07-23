BWW Exclusive: Say Bon Voyage to Ben Platt in this Clip From BROKEN DIAMONDS!

Click Here for More Articles on BEN PLATT

In this exclusive clip from the new film Broken Diamonds, Ben Platt's character gets ready to say goodbye to his old job with a going away party.

Watch the clip below!

The film is available to watch on demand and in theaters starting today.

In the wake of his father's death, a twenty-something writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he's forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister.

Benjamin Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix.

Platt will reprise his role as Evan Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. It will be released on September 24, 2021.