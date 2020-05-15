BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Lorin Latarro!

Click Here for More Articles on Quarantine Qs

As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.

In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with Lorin Latarro- choreographer of Mrs. Doubtfire.

Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?

I am running every morning, cooking, and baking for the first time in a long time. I just baked my first loaf of bread from scratch.

What social activity are you missing the most?

I miss going to dinner and a show.

What is your favorite Youtube video that you think will bring other people joy to watch?

On Youtube you can find bizarre anti-smoking commercials using the original cast of Cats.

Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?

I am following Joyce Carol Oates, Andrew Cuomo, Michael Paulson, Michael Cooper, The Met Opera, and my favorite is Yo-Yo Ma who sends a live Twitter video of something beautiful daily.

What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?

Mrs. Doubtfire!

What have you learned about yourself in this time?

I learned that being an artist isn't about working on a project. Being an artist is how we process the world and walk through it. I approach cooking and reading and absorbing this crazy disease as an artist. At some point, my work will reflect this experience, either in a subconscious or conscious way. I don't feel any pressure to DO something at the moment.





