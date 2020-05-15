BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Lorin Latarro!
As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.
In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with Lorin Latarro- choreographer of Mrs. Doubtfire.
Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?
I am running every morning, cooking, and baking for the first time in a long time. I just baked my first loaf of bread from scratch.
What social activity are you missing the most?
I miss going to dinner and a show.
What is your favorite Youtube video that you think will bring other people joy to watch?
On Youtube you can find bizarre anti-smoking commercials using the original cast of Cats.
Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?
I am following Joyce Carol Oates, Andrew Cuomo, Michael Paulson, Michael Cooper, The Met Opera, and my favorite is Yo-Yo Ma who sends a live Twitter video of something beautiful daily.
To all the mothers and caregivers: thank you for the love you give every day. This is the Love Theme from "Cinema Paradiso" by Ennio Morricone. #songsofcomfort
A post shared by Yo-Yo Ma (@yoyoma) on May 10, 2020 at 6:28am PDT
What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?
Mrs. Doubtfire!
What have you learned about yourself in this time?
I learned that being an artist isn't about working on a project. Being an artist is how we process the world and walk through it. I approach cooking and reading and absorbing this crazy disease as an artist. At some point, my work will reflect this experience, either in a subconscious or conscious way. I don't feel any pressure to DO something at the moment.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)