BWW Exclusive: Nadia Brown Looks Back on Her Magical Return to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD for NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY Special

Tonight's the night! For one night only, NBC presents One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. At 8/7c NBC is giving theatre lovers a new reason to celebrate with a two-hour special.

Nadia Brown, who plays Rose Granger-Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reunited with her castmates for the first time to film the special and she's telling us all about her "favorite night of 2020!"

Written by Nadia Brown

Imagine, if you will, a typical (pre-COVID) two-show day for me at the Lyric Theatre: I board the Hogwarts Express sandwiched between my two pals James Romney and Brady Dalton Richards as we portray the children of the beloved witches and wizards-- you may have heard of them-- Hermione, Ron, Draco, Ginny, and of course: Harry Potter.

I've imagined this very moment many times at home during the continued Broadway shutdown. But imagine if I could relive it for real?

Cut to my favorite night of 2020 thus far: filming for NBC's One Night Only: The Best Of Broadway hosted by Tina Fey. Standing on the streets of a mostly deserted Times Square in front of some lights, cameras and a teleprompter I was sandwiched between my two pals James Romney and Brady Dalton Richards again! The Golden Trio was back after many months apart, performing magic, cracking jokes, and celebrating the Broadway community's vast array of talent.

Being on set and working together after this prolonged period of isolation was so exciting! I felt safe in my James/Brady sandwich because of the thorough safety protocols put in place (including testing, training, and masking). I was able to embrace my castmates and remember that shared experience and our camaraderie that I had missed for so long.

We three are only a small fraction of all of the amazing actors of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, but this small reunion gave me hope that reliving my dreams to return to Hogwarts are not so far off. We are all still here, we are still rooting for each other, and the magic is still alive in all of our hearts.

Tune in to NBC on December 10th at 8pm EST to relive the magic of Broadway for yourself.

Thank you, NBC.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is Brown's Broadway debut. Other theatre includes: Stepping Through Blood (New Perspectives Theatre), Serious Adverse Effects (The National Black Theatre), Regional: Learned Ladies (Centenary Stage Company), & Juliet (New Jersey Repertory Company), various roles including Constance, Olivia and Marina in Pericles, Prince of Tyre (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London). Training: B.F.A. from Marymount Manhattan College