BWW Exclusive: Meet the Makers of RATATOUILLE: The TikTok Musical- RJ Christian

When Broadway is dark, all that it takes is one little rat and a team of up-and-coming theatre makers to save the day. Last weekend, the Actors Fund revealed that, on its premiere night, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund.

Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview, in association with TodayTix Presents and TikTok, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical streamed for 72 hours only last weekend, featuring content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe.

Check out what the critics had to say about the incredible musical event and catch up on what Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is all about!

Below, BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of the creators, RJ Christian, who wrote Anton Ego's number, "Anyone Can Cook".

The response to this project has been insane from the beginning- what has it been like taking it all in on your end?

I don't think I've ever gotten as many DM's, mentions, or emails from people I don't know before this moment. It's kind of overwhelming tbh. But the joy that my work has brought to people is the reason I got into this line of work to begin with. I'm honored to be where I am right now.

Can you tell us more about your inspiration and the work that went into getting it to the finish line?

When writing Anton Ego's song, a couple things came to mind. The main thing being that Anton Ego as an entity is scary and brings terror everywhere he goes and so his music had to reflect that. He's also extremely intelligent with thoughts are very structured and a very complicated lexicon. It made sense to borrow from Stephen Sondheim's book for how to approach the song. I also tried to capture the many emotions in the scene; the feeling of insult at this peasant dish, the disbelief, the nostalgia, all into one minute. Luckily the moment became complete when it was combined with Katie's song.