BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'I Have Found' from Robbie Rozelle's Songs from Inside My Locker Album

Broadway Records has just released the physical edition of Robbie Rozelle: Songs From Inside My Locker - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below - the debut album from the beloved cabaret performer and noted Oxford comma denier.

Below, Rozelle is sharing one of the alum's songs- "I Have Found."

"A lot of my show is raucous stand-up and crazy medleys and general buffoonery, but about 2/3 of the way through, I get to sit on a stool and just sing a song by William Finn straight from my heart," explains Rozelle. "'I Have Found' has always struck a chord with me, since I first heard Carolee Carmello sing it on Infinite Joy. It remains one of my favorite songs, in its message and simplicity. Josh D. Smith wrote this beautiful chart for it, and listening to the song's message, it could have been written about exactly where we are today - 'Just living, just navigating firm and level ground has power to astound I have found...' I'm so grateful to get to make music with these guys, and to take a moment to say 'hey, everything is gonna be ok - sometimes just getting out of bed is enough.'"

Recorded over two sold-out nights in 2019, Songs From Inside My Locker is an uproarious trip through Robbie's blistering high school days, where more often than not he would end up shoved in a locker for singing too loudly in the hallways. Now reclaiming the tunes that saved his life, he and his six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum (led by music director/arranger Josh D. Smith) weaves a musical tapestry that includes pit stops at The Wizard of Oz, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, William Finn, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Alice in Wonderland and more, including several of Robbie's signature medleys and a brand new song written by Michael Finke especially for the show. The show, written by Robbie, was first performed in 2017 to much acclaim, and received several BroadwayWorld Award nominations. The album features special guests Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Maya Days (Aida), and is produced by Emmy Award winner Michael J Moritz Jr.

Robbie Rozelle has become a beloved cabaret icon, most recently completing a seven-month residency at Feinstein's/54 Below titled "Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!" Previously, he has performed his solo shows "Songs From Inside My Locker" (2017 & 2019) and "Bustin' Out" (2018) at Feinstein's/54 Below, and has been seen on several of New York's cabaret stages including The Green Room 42, The Duplex and more. As a writer and director, he has created award-winning shows with Jessica Vosk, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Nathan Salstone and many more. With Michael Croiter, he produced Jessica Vosk's debut solo album "Wild and Free," which reached four Billboard charts in 2018. He released his debut single "Wicked Little Town / Make Your Own Kind of Music" earlier this year. He currently serves as the A&R Director and graphic designer for the Grammy winning record label Broadway Records. Find out more about Robbie at www.robbierozelle.com, and connect with him all over social media at @divarobbie.

