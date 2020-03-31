BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Deadbug!

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

If you're working from home, it's probably safe to assume that you're not moving that much throughout the day, right? If you're sitting a lot, using this deadbug exercise to turn your abs on after stretching can help your hip flexors, lower back, and neck relax and stay calm. Do 5-6 exhales here to fire up your abs and help mitigate the effects of sitting!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





