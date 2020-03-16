BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Tony Nominee Michael Arden!
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and director Michael Arden about Joni Mitchell's 1971 album "Blue." They also discuss Audra McDonald, Ricky Ian Gordon, "Follies," Alexandra Silber, Indigo Girls, Sara McLachlan, Shawn Colvin, "The Phantom of the Opera," Gillian Lynne, Ben Folds, Maggie Rogers, "Lestat," Robyn, and Jan Maxwell. Michael talks about discovering Joni and how her storytelling abilities influenced his own artistic career. Michael has appeared on Broadway in shows such as "Big River and "Bare, A Pop Opera." He also directed the hit revivals of "Spring Awakening" and "Once On This Island."
