BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Betty Buckley!

In this very special QuaranStreams, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony-winning star Betty Buckley about "Bravo Profiles: Betty Buckley, In Performance and in Person." Betty also tells stories from her career and talks about her time spent with fellow theater legends. Betty is known for her work on Broadway in shows such as "1776," "Sunset Boulevard," "Triumph of Love," "Carrie," "Song and Dance," "Pippin," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," and "Cats," for which she won a Tony award for her portrayal of Grizabella. Betty is also a television and movie star, and has appeared in films such as Brian dePalma's "Carrie" and M. Night Shyamalan's recent thriller, "Split." She's also appeared on TV in "Supergirl," "Oz," "Preacher," and as Abby Bradford in four seasons of "Eight is Enough."

