BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss the 1982 broadcast of the Tony-winning musical "Ain't Misbehavin'," starring Nell Carter, André DeShields, Armelia McQueen, Ken Page, and Charlayne Woodard. "Ain't Misbehavin'" is a tribute to the black musicians of the 1920s and 30s, and uses the music of Fats Waller to celebrate the creativity of the Harlem Renaissance and the Golden Age of hotspots like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom. The musical was directed by Richard Maltby Jr., with choreography and musical staging by Arthur Faria.

