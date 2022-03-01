BWW Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Stephanie J. Block and More Announced for Provincetown Art House/Town Hall for Summer 2022

Provincetown's Art House Theatre has announced its largest and most ambitious lineup of music and comedy superstars for this summer's 2022 season. He will also add to the mix a first-ever "Virtuoso" series spotlighting six of the solo classical reps brightest stars.

Summer 2022 marks Mark Cortale's eleventh season leading the storied Art House. Taking center stage again is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ series, first launched here by Cortale in 2011 with Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

The 2022 season will kick-off Memorial Day Weekend with three perennial P-Town favorites. First and fittingly, local music favorite Zoë Lewis will open The Art House with her new mini musical A Slice of PTown: "30 years of songs and stories inspired by one incredible little spit of land" on May 27 & 28, joined by Parker Ousley on cello and Roxanne Layton on recorder. Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returns for her eleventh Art House season on May 28 for one show only. Historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, star of Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Carousel and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, and star of HBO's The Gilded Age, will open the Town Hall series on May 29 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Summer 2022's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at Provincetown's largest venue, will once again raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise and will also notably be the landing site for a stop on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio's Unsanitized World Tour, on July 3, for one night only. She will be followed by Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award winner for her title role in The Cher Show, and star of Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, making her Town Hall debut on July 10 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Living legend Chita Rivera, the two-time Tony Award winner who originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and appeared in the original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, Jerry's Girls and many others, makes her Town Hall series debut on August 7 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Sasha Velour, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 champion will make her Provincetown debut over Carnival Weekend, performing the greatest hits of her illustrious career, for one night only on August 14 at Town Hall. Grammy Award winning, platinum selling recording stars, Indigo Girls will perform at Town Hall, on August 21 for one show only. And surging star Jessica Vosk, who starred most recently as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and made her critically acclaimed sold-out Carnegie Hall debut this winter, which featured special guest Kristin Chenoweth, makes her triumphant return to P-Town on September 4 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Provincetown has been named America's Best Beach Town, celebrated as the Best Gay Resort in America, and for over a century many of the nation's greatest artists have called P-Town home. In that tradition of cutting-edge artistry, for this eleventh season, Cortale's celebrated Broadway @ The Art House series will once again be home to an array of the New York stage's greatest stars: Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Star of Pippin returns to kick-off the summer 2022 series season on June 24 & 25, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Victoria Clark, Tony Award winner for The Light in the Piazza, star of Sister Act, Gigi, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, who next moves to Broadway in title role of the off-Broadway hit Kimberly Akimbo, makes her PTown series debut on July 1 & 2 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Christy Altomare, award-winning star as Anya in Anastasia and Sophie in Mamma Mia! on Broadway, makes her P-Town debut on July 8 & 9, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for Guys and Dolls & Jason Graae star of Broadway's A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, and an original cast member of the musical Forever Plaid, will co-star together in You & Me But Mostly Me!, on July 17 & 18, with Alex Rybeck at piano. Roderick Ferguson comedian, singer-actor, storyteller, activist will star in Man Overboard the hilarious, yet moving story of a comedian who fought for gay marriage in a small island nation, directed by Faith Prince, on July 18. Tony nominee Melissa Errico, star of Amour, My Fair Lady, and Passion returns to The Art House in the critically acclaimed Sondheim More Sublime to The Art House on July 22 & 23, with Tedd Firth at the piano. Melissa Errico brings her unique expressive gifts and the immaculate vocal style that Sondheim loved, all to bear in a concert of the greatest songs of the greatest Broadway composer of his time. Donna McKechnie, Tony Award winner for her performance as Cassie in the original company of A Chorus Line, is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies. She has also starred in How To Succeed..., Promises-Promises, Company, and On The Town... and makes her anticipated Broadway @ The Art House debut on July 30 & 31, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

As August bronzes the beaches outside, inside at the Art House, Tony Award Nominated Sisters Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway will debut Broadway the Calla-way! for P-Town's Broadway @ The Art House series. Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon and sister Ann Hampton Callaway, Tony nominated star of the hit musical Swing!, writer-performer of the theme song to TV series The Nanny, co-star on August 5 & 6, with Alex Rybeck at piano. Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star of CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and more, makes her Art House return on August 12 & 13 with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host. Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will return to the Art House series, August 19 & 20 with an all new show. Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 23 through September 4, with 94: Of Course There's More, with Tedd Firth at piano, Daniel Glass on drums & Steve Doyle on bass. Max von Essen, Tony Award and Grammy Award nominated singer and actor best known for his role as Henri in the award winning production of An American in Paris on Broadway, a year long run in the Broadway production of Anastasia and just off of a nationwide tour in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Falsettos, will make his P-Town series debut on August 26 & 27, with Billy Stritch on piano. Daniel Shevlin, star cellist of Well-Strung joins the Broadway series with his solo star-turn Versatile, on September 9 & 10, featuring Lance Horne at the piano. Hannah Corneau, who made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked and starred in the New Works Provincetown world premiere presentation of the new musical Maiden Voyage, makes her solo debut in the Art House series on September 16 & 17 with Ross Baum at the piano. Mauricio Martinez, Mexican Emmy Winning actor and recording artist, who made his stellar American crossover on Broadway as hit maker & producer Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, makes his debut in the series on September 23 & 24, with Brian Nash at the piano. A household name in his native Mexico, Mauricio starred in the two seasons of NBC Universo's original Emmy Winning TV series El Vato on Netflix and will soon be featured in Peacock's Armas De Mujer. And Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated PTown Art House series return on September 30 and October 1, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

If that summer star-power were not red-hot enough to feel its gravitational pull, The Art House over the past dozen years has earned an international reputation for presenting cutting-edge comedy and music talent originating out of the LGBTQ club scene, and increasingly crossing-over to trend-setting mainstream success. Summer 2022 builds on that mandate: Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold returns for a season-long sit-down with her hilarious stand-up comedy show from June 25 - Sept 1. RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj, who debuted last season at The Art House with a sold-out run, returns by popular demand from July 6 - 16, and August 10 - September 3. Unitard, the comedy trio that Time Out NY called "incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" returns to Art House stages with their Dangerous Adult Comedy July 12 & 13. RuPaul's Drag Race star and self-described "women's lifestyle brand" Miz Cracker arrives for the Provincetown debut of her hilarious stand-up comedy from July 20 through August 6. Longtime P-Town and Art House favorite Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to P-Town with Chris Denny @ the piano, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly and On A Clear Day, September 1 & 2.

Mr. Cortale's newly announced "Virtuoso" series spotlighting six of the solo classical reps brightest stars, will feature for the first time at Provincetown's Art House Kelly Glyptis, Soprano, on June 23; Eric Maul, Flute, on July 7; Alissa Leiser, Piano; July 21; Daniel Lelchuk, Cello, on August 7; Brian Calhoon, Marimba, on August 25; and Marisol Montalvo, Soprano with William Hobbs at the piano, on September 8.

Purchase the 2022 SEASON PASS for all shows at The Art House and Town Hall BY MAY 1ST and save $1,500.00! Cut to front of the line and have a reserved seat for every show offered at The Art House & Town Hall. Buy now and cut to the front of the line with a reserved seat of your choice. Just show up 5 minutes before the performance and enjoy the show. All seats are guaranteed to be in the front of the VIP section. Seat are chosen by each patron before the season begins on a first come first serve basis. More information can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5389328