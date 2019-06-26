BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater

Modern American drama was born in Provincetown when The Provincetown Players were founded in July, 1915. They are credited with changing American theater forever by birthing the careers of famous playwrights such as Eugene O'Neill and Susan Glaspell, who would eventually relocate to Greenwich Village to found the historic and famous Provincetown Playhouse.

These revolutionary artists set the stage for Provincetown to become a hub for talented and innovative theatrical minds. Ever since, Provincetown has been an incubator for brilliant theatrical characters, many of whom would go on to become well-known on an international stage.

Provincetown will be full of theatrical experiences this summer. Provincetown Theater will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in July and August, in addition to a live-radio play of It's a Wonderful Life and the new play Best Lesbian Erotica 1995 by Miranda Rose Hall. The Peregrine Theater's 2019 season will feature Cabaret, directed and choreographed by Kyle Pleasant. Additionally, the Art House has a Broadway summer season that is chock-full of well-known performers. Seth Rudetsky, as the music director and host of the Broadway music series, will be joined by Beth Malone, Gavin Creel, and Jessie Mueller in a series of a musical weekends. Crown and Anchor also boasts Broadway talent, many of whom have won the industry's top awards. Emmy winner Lucie Arnaz, as well as three Tony Award winners, Lillias White, Linda Lavin, and John Lloyd Young will all make appearances during the summer. For more even information about summer performances, check out ptowntourism.com/performances.

