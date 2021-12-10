BWW Exclusive: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Cast Talks Favorite On Stage Moments!

Just in time for Christmas, everyone's favorite Peanuts holiday special comes to life in A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage. New Yorkers can celebrate the holiday season with the Peanuts gang when A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage has its New York City premiere December 21 - 24 at The Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway, NYC).

Check out a video of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang discussing their favorite iconic moments from A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS below!

Charles M. Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life -all set to the original special's dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.