BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch a New Clip From Amazon's EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Movie

Watch an exclusive sneak peek at Amazon's film adaption of Amazon's Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie musical. Based on the hit musical from London's West End, this film stars newcomer Max Harwood alongside Lauren Patel, Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is open in select theatres now and is available worldwide on Amazon Prime on September 17.

nspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London's West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen.

His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it's not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity and stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

