BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to Broadway Inspirational Voices' Seasons of Inspiration Concert!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Broadway Inspirational Voices' in their 2019 holiday concert, Seasons of Inspiration! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert at the Peter Norton Symphony Space on December 16th. The contest will run now through December 8th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Broadway Inspiration Voices' 2019 holiday concert, Seasons of Inspiration, will take place on Monday, December 16th, 7:30pm, at the Peter Norton Symphony Space. A concert of hope, joy, celebration, and inspiration sure to springboard you into the holiday mood, this magical evening is not to be missed.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) , the 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer Michael McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists. Over the past twenty-five years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed. During the choir's first six years they annually held concerts to contribute to and support the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since then they have taken part in benefits for the Actor's Fund, Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, BC/EFA, and numerous other fundraisers held on Broadway stages. BIV was formed 25 years ago as a balm for a hurting community. What was supposed to be a one-time event has grown into a vibrant organization that creates and facilitates outreach programs, as well as performing frequent live and recorded singing events. Proceeds from this concert will help to continue BIV's mission: To provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and the arts.

In 2004, Broadway Inspiration Voices (BIV) released Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas, which has become beloved by choirs all over the world. Nominated for a Grammy Award in 2005, this album, along with BIV's most recent release, Great Joy 2: Around the World, have created a cannon of music to light up every heart. This concert features music from both albums and will kick off the holidays right. Act II will turn up the celebratory dial with gospel favorites old and new performed as only BIV can.





Related Articles