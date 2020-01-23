BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To MAYBE HAPPY ENDING At Alliance Theatre!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the new musical Maybe Happy Ending directed by Michael Arden at the Alliance Theatre! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through January 26th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

Winner of six Korean Musical Awards and the Richard Rodgers Production Award, Maybe Happy Ending will have its English-language debut at Alliance Theatre Jan 21 - Feb 16. Set in the not-too-distant future, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this heartfelt new musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is by Will Aronson and Hue Park and is directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awaking). Get more info at alliancetheatre.org/maybe.

Maybe Happy Ending features Kenny Tran (Regional: Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (Regional: We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (TV: The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John D. Haggerty (Regional: You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.

The Maybe Happy Ending creative team includes Tony Award®-nominated Scenic Designer Dane Laffrey (Once on this Island), Tony Award®-winning Costume Designer Clint Ramos (The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed), Emmy Award-winning Lighting Designer Travis Hagenbuch, Tony Award®-nominated Projections Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies the Musical), Tony Award®-nominated Sound Designer Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Once on This Island), and Music Director Deborah K. Abramson.





