BWW Blog: “Rise Above” with NYU Steinhardt's Vocal Performance Class of 2024

Being a freshman in college in 2020 is no small challenge, but NYU wants to remind us all that we are not alone.

Each year, the incoming freshman Vocal Performance class at NYU Steinhardt presents a showcase to highlight new students, aptly named "New Student Spotlight". Usually taking place in Steinhardt's black box theatre, this performance includes solos, ensembles and a choral piece by NYU Chorale. This year, given the circumstances, it has moved online and been given the fitting theme "Rise Above".

Students were asked to pick a solo that they felt represented themselves and also fit the timely theme. Featuring 45 student performers, solos include songs from crowd favorites Wicked, Anastasia, Bandstand, Funny Girl, as well covers from Imagine Dragons, Adele, and more. These 45 participants include performers from the classical, contemporary, and music theater concentrations of Steinhardt's Vocal Performance program.

Streaming (for free!) on December 4th at 8pm ET.

"Rise Above": NYU Steinhardt VP class of 2024 New Student Spotlight

Directed and produced by Dr. Errik Hood

Music Directed by Ian LeRoy

Choral performance Directed by Dr. Paul Speiser

Video Editing by Nils Peterson

Sign up to stream at this link: https://nyu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gTggE1MuTPiq5rWxP2GYhQ

Related Articles