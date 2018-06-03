BWW Album Review: Versatility on Display with Mandy Gonzalez's FEARLESS B-Sides

Mandy Gonzelez's Fearless, released last winter, combined original tracks with some sweet Broadway nostalgia. More than that, it became the jumping-off point for an online community, nickednamed the #FearlessSquad, that brought people together for straightforward, honest inspiration and support. With the release of the Fearless B-sides, we get to see a different side of Gonzalez: not just the warm, bright presence with a huge voice, but a set of songs that highlight a meditative, sometimes sultry richness.

The album opens with "Leave Your Hat On," an unexpectedly sultry choice of song. At first, Gonzalez's vocals are a little on the breathy side, but as soon as she opens up into the jazzy feel with her full voice, it immediately picks right up. Gonzalez has spent a good chunk of her career in roles portraying characters defined by big-sister warmth and brainy sass, so it's delightfully unexpected to hear her taking on a song that's so overtly sultry. As it turns out, her voice has just the right texture to nail that bluesy grit and absolute self-confidence.

While some of the album's song choices are obvious classics, the presence of "It's Not Easy Being Green" - yes, the Kermit the Frog song - might raise eyebrows at first, until one recalls Gonzalez's 2010 turn as Wicked's "green girl" Elphaba. Oddly enough, the lyrics of the song actually sound like they could fit Elphaba's arc pretty well: a longing to be something other than green, a frustration with being different, and finally an acceptance that "I am green and it'll do fine, it's beautiful." Beneath the surface, it's also an enduring reflection on learning to love oneself and, shall we say, "looking at things another way." Gonzalez adds a bit of bluesy belting but doesn't emphasize vocal pyrotechnics, instead bringing out the simple, poignant sweetness of the song. It's a lovely moment for sure.

While "I Only Have Eyes For You" seems like a great choice for Gonzalez's style, the particular arrangement on this album doesn't work as well as it could. It's pleasant, but the slightly breathy vocals at the beginning, the slightly slowed-down tempo, and the unexpected doo-wop-esque backing are just a bit of a mismatch.

"Get Ready" is similarly slowed down, but it's more of a stripped-down take on the song as a whole. Instead of the upbeat, poppy anthem we're used to hearing, it's a little softer and more thoughtful. There's a quieter strength to the song, something more introspective, and it works quite well. The song also gives Gonzalez a chance to utilize a slightly higher vocal register, which is genuinely lovely and gives the song a unique twist.

The fifth and final track on the album is "Vivir Mi Vida," a Spanish-language song that feels at once specific to Gonzalez's roots and utterly universal. Where the other songs on the album are mostly mid-tempo or slow, this one is a burst of energy, with an infectiously upbeat pop sound. You can tell this is Gonzalez's comfort zone: a bit of sass, plenty of joy, and powerful vocals. It's a fantastic capper to an album that lets us see different sides of one of Broadway's favorite leading ladies.

