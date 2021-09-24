BWW Album Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Continues to Shine with New Film Soundtrack

After its groundbreaking premiere on Broadway in 2016, one can't help but be hesitant of the the mixed reviews that the film adaption of Dear Evan Hansen has received so far. From critiques on questionable plotlines to popular conversations regarding Ben Platt's obviously older appearance compared to the rest of his peers, much of the general commentary surrounding Dear Evan Hansen has been negative. Aside from the general complaints about the actual film, the new soundtrack is a brilliant representation of the musical's Tony Award-winning score. With sharp new orchestrations and soaring vocals, this A-list cast delivers stellar performances on this new release.

Fans of the stage musical will immediately notice the absence of the the show's opening number "Anybody Have A Map?", as well as "Disappear", "Break In A Glove", and "Good For You". In their place are two new songs, Amandla Stenberg's "The Anonymous Ones" and the new closing track "A Little Closer", sung here by Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy. Both shine in their own right, particularly Stenberg's "Anonymous Ones", which provides a deeper look into the character of Alana Beck. The song offers insight on how different individuals process their mental health struggles, a conversation that had previously been lacking from the original musical.

Fans can rest assured that the songs that did make the cut for this new film adaption have remained completely in tact in their original form, with no significant re-arrangements or lyric changes. The cuts that were made to the score have severely limited the singing roles of the parent characters in the film, particularly the Murphy parents, played here by Amy Adams and Danny Pino. Both offer strong enough vocals during their short lines on "Requiem" take make the listener wish they had more of a chance to show off their voices, particularly Adams. Julianne Moore provides an impressive interpretation of "So Big/So Small". Perhaps one of the most intriguing members of the cast due to her lack of experience with musicals, Moore's sweet vocals combined with the obvious pain her character feels in the moment helps her song provide the same emotional punch that is felt during the musical.

Kaitlyn Dever gives a strong performance as Zoe Murphy. Her rich vocals pair nicely with Platt's during their two numbers and she is radiant during "Requiem". Nik Dodani is fun on "Sincerely Me" and, while it has yet to be seen how the song fits into the film, Colton Ryan's "A Little Closer" provides a sweet ending to the soundtrack.

The film's star, Ben Platt, rarely offers anything new on this soundtrack, his vocal performance on this new release is nearly identical to his Broadway interpretation. However, his stunning vocals and powerful delivery of "Waving Through a Window" and "For Forever" have translated excellently to this new release. Additionally, one can't help but be moved by his performance of "Words Fail", which falls at the emotional climax of the show. Platt's ability to convey the character's painful emotions through his vocals makes the track a highlight on this new release.

The album's bonus tracks make nice additions to the rest of the soundtrack. Sam Smith and Summer Walker provide a refreshing update to "You Will Be Found". Carrie Underwood and Dan & Shay are surrounded by gorgeous string arrangements on their endearing rendition of "Only Us". SZA is exceptional on her rendition of "The Anonymous Ones".

The Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack is a pleasure to listen to, distraction-free from any issues that the actual film may hold. With stellar vocals and emotional performances, the album is an excellent translation of the score, certainly holding its own next to the Grammy Award-winning original Broadway cast album.

