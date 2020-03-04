BWW Album Review: AMERICANO! Gets to the Heart of the Human Experience

Americano! is based on the life of Antonio Valdovinos (Tony), a child of immigrants, who discovers his undocumented status when he tries to enlist in the Marines. When this dream escapes his reality, Tony is on a journey to understand his family, heritage, and what it means for his experience in America. Americano! features an original score of new music that delves deep into the human condition and what it truly means to pursue the American Dream. Michael Barnard directs and is a co-book writer and lyricist, with Carrie Rodriguez and Jonathan Rosenburg on the team as composer/lyricist and co-book writer and lyricist.

Getting right to the heart of it with "Abandonado", the listener receives the backstory of Tony's life and childhood. Now an adult, he still feels the loss and pain from this abandonment at an early age. The 'hole in his heart' never seems to have healed and impacts his journey as a man. The emotions are heavy and piercing from the very beginning and draws you in for the next chapters.

Despite the melancholy tone of "Abandonado," the next tune, "Americano" is more upbeat and hopeful, as it describes what America is made up of - citizens from all backgrounds who deserve an equal chance at opportunity. We not only dream for ourselves, but for our families and neighbors and this pride-building has been the secret for making our country unique. Our dreams are stronger than our fears and our failures and what keeps our spirits alive. This song brings back that vitality and reminds us of why America is home and that we can be "anything that we want to be."

Next up, "Dreamer" starts off as a beautiful love letter to America, but then quickly becomes a betrayal when the truth comes out. When a family leaves out important details surrounding their children's upbringing, confusion and anger ensues, as the characters no longer feel at home. Everything they thought they knew is now unhinged and their identity becomes shaken. It is easy to pick up on the passion, hurt, and uncertainty, as the plot thickens, and many questions come into existence.

"The Next Generation" provides a beacon of optimism for the young people and what's to come. This upbeat and positive tune celebrates unity and the promise of a brand-new start. We can only learn from the past and our ancestors and work to do better in the future, which this song celebrates. "We are everyone's story" couldn't be more true, as it is the fiber that binds all cultures together. It's always nice to end on a high note!

Overall, the recording is honest, catchy, and vibrant. It is especially strong in storytelling and allowing the listener to picture the scene and reflect on the profound meanings of the American journey. It couldn't come at a better point in time!





Related Articles