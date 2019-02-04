BURN THIS Box Office Opens Today

Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

The box office for Burn This will open today, February 4 at 10am EST at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This stars Academy Award Nominee and three-time Emmy Award Nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award Nominee David Furr (Burton) and Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This will begin performances on Friday, March 15, 2019 and officially opens on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

BURN THIS is produced by David Binder. 101 Productions, Ltd will be the General Manager.

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

The design team includes three Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Sets), Clint Ramos (Costumes) and Natasha Katz (Lights).

The original production of Burn This premiered Off-Broadway in 1987 starring John Malkovich as Pale and Joan Allen as Anna, before transferring to Broadway in a critically acclaimed, award-winning production.

Tickets are on sale at www.hudsonbroadway.com, 855-801-5876 or at the Hudson Theatre box office (141 West 44th Street). Ticket prices range from $59 - 289.

