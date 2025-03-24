BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make West End Premiere at the Savoy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burlesque the Musical, based on the Golden Globe Best Picture nominated film Burlesque, starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, will make its West End premiere. This follows the show's record-breaking previews with over 120k tickets sold.

Burlesque the Musical will begin performances at the Savoy Theatre on The Strand on Thursday 10 July 2025 and run until Saturday 6 September 2025. The Gala Night is on Tuesday 22 July at 7pm. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 26 March 2026.

The new musical, written and produced by Steven Antin, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia, with new music by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

Christina Aguilera, Executive Producer of Burlesque the Musical and star of the original film said, “I'm proud that Burlesque the Musical is coming to London's West End! Our journey of making this film to bringing this show to the stage has been so special and exciting. Following our successful previews, having the show land in the West End later this year is a dream come true!”

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous! Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin & Christina Aguilera and Clint Culpepper.

Casting will be announced at a later date.