BROADWAY VACATION World Premiere and More Announced for 5th Avenue Theatre 2020/21 Season

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2020/21 season, including the world premiere new chapter in the Griswold family adventures, Broadway Vacation, The Musical.

In addition 5 Avenue will present the world premiere of Chilifinger! The Musical produced in partnership with ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, a captivating new production of Godspell, the postponed production of Evita, the beloved fantasy adventure Shrek The Musical, and a return engagement of the triumphant smash hit, Les Misérables.

Additionally, The 5th will welcome back Come From Away for a special limited engagement, and the national tour of Jersey Boys, which was originally scheduled to perform April 2020.



"With so much uncertainty, disruption, and devastation in our human connections, the art of theater and communal storytelling becomes even more essential as we move into our shared future," said Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry. "The act of sharing a story with a group of people in a common space has always been a revolutionary way to connect and tear down the social distances that exist between us. And that is why we are committed to singing at the top of our voices again at The 5th Avenue Theatre-and sing we will with the line-up we are curating. This is a season about the power of hope to ignite a fire in your soul and in the world."



Due to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandates, there are no firm dates determined for The 5th's 2020/21 season. Dates will be communicated as they are confirmed and are subject to change as we continue to navigate the challenges presented by current events.

For more information visit https://www.5thavenue.org/.





