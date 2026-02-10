BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR Returns to NYC in March 2026 with Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, the stars of The Broadway Magic Hour have announced shows on selected Saturdays and Sundays throughout March at Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Join Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio this March for their hit show Broadway Magic Hour. This family-friendly magic show was voted "A Top Magic Show in NYC" by Time Out NY. Complete with audience participation, comedy, grand illusion, mind-reading, and expert sleight-of-hand magic, there's something for every member of the family in this one-of-a-kind, all-ages show!

ABOUT THE BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio have each been performing magic all their lives, and they met 10 years ago when they were both booked to perform in the same magic-variety show in Coney Island. Jim and Carl became friends and started performing together in venues throughout the tristate area, eventually collaborating on a family magic show, which debuted in 2022 at the North Fork Community Theatre in Long Island.

Fast forward to May 2024, when Jim was on a phone call with Richard Brooks, the head talent booker for the Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club. Rich mentioned that while there were a variety of great magic shows in New York City, he had noticed something was missing-a big family-friendly event that could be enjoyed by kids, parents, friends, and anyone looking for a feel-good outing. Rich suggested that a family magic show in Midtown that brings families together for an unforgettable experience filled with joy, laughter, and wonder, could be a hit. Jim told Rich about the family magic show that he and Carl were already performing and mentioned that they had been looking for the perfect venue in which to regularly present the show. Rich was enthusiastic. It was meant to be! In a moment of inspiration, Jim and Carl came up with the name The Broadway Magic Hour. Now it was time to put it on the historic Broadway Comedy Club stage. The NYC debut of the Broadway Magic Hour took place on Saturday, August 3, 2024 - and to everyone's delight, the show quickly sold out. They followed up by adding more dates, and every show had a full house, proving that the city truly needed this show. A few months later, Time Out NY rated The Broadway Magic Hour as one of the Best Off-Broadway Shows for Kids & Families, as well as one of the Best Magic Shows in NYC.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Carl Mercurio is a regular performer at cabarets and magic venues, including Comix at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater, the Slipper Room in New York City, and the Chicago Magic Lounge. "There's truly something for everyone in the show: magic, comedy, mind-reading, and even grand illusions." - Mary Motto Kalich, President, North Fork Community Theatre.

Jim Vines recently performed his award-winning act on the hit TV show "Penn & Teller: FOOL US" (CW Network). Jim has also shared his magic at the Brooklyn Cyclones Stadium in Coney Island, in the Off-Broadway Magic Show "A Taste of Magic," the Parlor of Mystery in New York, "Magic In A Bottle" at City Winery NYC, the Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater in Philadelphia, the Comix Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, The Wonderground in Las Vegas, the Magic Castle in Hollywood - and in 11 other countries around the world. In 2017 Jim won First Place and People's Choice in Close-Up Magic at the F.I.S.M. North American Championship of Magic.

MARCH 2026 DATES

March 7, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)

March 14, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)

March 15, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)

March 21, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)