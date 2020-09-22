BILLY PORTER to Narrate HBO Max Docuseries EQUAL

The four-part LGBTQ+ docuseries is coming Oct. 22.

HBO Max has announced Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy®-winner Billy Porter (Pose, American Horror Story: Apocalypse) as narrator for EQUAL, the four-part LGBTQ+ docuseries chronicling the untold events leading up to the Stonewall Uprising, premiering Thursday, October 22. Additionally, the streamer has released the first look trailer for the series, which will premiere as a binge drop during LGBT History Month, the officially recognized period honoring the history and contributions of trailblazers fighting for equality and justice in the queer community, many of whose stories are featured in the groundbreaking series. Porter joins an extraordinary list of previously announced talent, including Primetime Emmy® winner Samira Wiley, Grammy® nominee Cheyenne Jackson, SAG® nominee Anthony Rapp, Primetime Emmy® nominee Shannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, Jamie Clayton, Isis King, Gale Harold, and many others.



EQUAL will introduce viewers to a wide range of LGBTQ+ visionaries portrayed by the cast, many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Each part offers a distinct and connected chapter within the historical timeline: part one, "The Birth of a Movement," explores the rise of early organizations, The Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively; part two, "Transgender Pioneers," chronicles the 20th century trans experience, bookended by the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riots in San Francisco; part three, "Black is Beautiful, Gay is Good!" examines the contributions from the Black community on the growing LGBTQ+ civil rights movement; and part four, "Stonewall: From Rebellion to Liberation," ties in the decades long struggles with the culminated Stonewall uprising - the beginning of the Pride movement.



EQUAL is executive produced and led by Scout Productions' Emmy Award-winning team - Academy Award® winner Michael Williams (The Fog of War), Joel Chiodi, David Collins(Queer Eye), and Rob Eric (Queer Eye) along with Emmy® nominated Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon, Arrow, Riverdale, The Flash) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Riverdale), Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Emmy® nominee Todd Spiewak (Special, Young Sheldon, A Kid Like Jake) as well as Emmy® nominee Eric Norsoph from That's Wonderful Productions, Jon Jashni (Lost in Space) from Raintree Ventures, and Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Diane Becker and Melanie Miller of Fishbowl Films serve as producers. Acclaimed filmmaker and producer Stephen Kijak (Sid & Judy) is the showrunner and director of episodes one, three and four alongside ground-breaking trans director Kimberly Reed (Prodigal Sons), who directs episode two.

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. He recently won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose", and most recently received his second Emmy nomination for this role. A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album. Recently, Porter appeared in the second season of CBS All Access' "The Twilight Zone", and "American Horror Story: Apocalypse". He can next be seen in the third season of FX's "Pose", voicing Audrey II in Greg Berlanti's remake of "Little Shop of Horrors," as well as the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make in 2021. Porter's most recent single "Finally Ready" was released in June 2020; he also released his single "For What It's Worth" in April to motivate potential votes.

Related Articles